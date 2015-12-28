FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of last trading week of year
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures slip ahead of last trading week of year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 88 pts, S&P 9.25 pts, Nasdaq 16.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower in thin volumes on Monday, ahead of the final trading week of the year.

* Crude prices slumped and were hovering near multi-year lows, pressured by a global glut. Exxon’s shares were down 0.7 percent at $78.80 in premarket trading.

* Global stocks ticked lower over fresh worries about Chinese growth after data showed profits at industrial companies in the world’s second-largest economy fell in November for the sixth month in a row.

* Trading volumes are expected to remain subdued through the week.

* The S&P 500 is on track to end the year in the black, rising a marginal 0.1 percent so far in 2015, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 6.6 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average is down 1.5 percent.

* Wall Street closed slightly lower on Thursday, dragged down by energy stocks.

* Weight Watchers was up 2.2 percent at $18.39, while Fitbit was up 2 percent at $29.50.

* Apple was down 0.6 percent at $107.35.

Futures snapshot at 7:17 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 88 points, or 0.5 percent, with 11,890 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.45 percent, with 54,806 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.35 percent, on volume of 10,046 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
