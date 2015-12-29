US STOCKS-Indexes set for higher open as crude prices steady

* Crude oil prices rebounds after Monday’s rout

* Exxon, Chevron up more than a percent

* Pep Boys up after board finds Icahn’s proposal superior

* Futures up: Dow 129 pts, S&P 13.75 pts, Nasdaq 31 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as crude oil recovered some of its Monday losses.

Crude prices edged up as colder weather entered Europe and North America, raising hopes of a short-term uptick in the tepid demand that has plagued the commodity this year.

Exxon and Chevron shares were up 1.2 percent in premarket trading.

“What we might see here, besides the fact that oil prices are steadier this morning, is bargain hunting, which could come in the form of window dressing,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Cardillo added that the market could add to gains if consumer confidence data came in as expected.

The Conference Board’s index of consumer confidence for December is slated for release at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). The index is expected to rise to 93.8 after falling to its lowest since September 2014 in November.

At 9:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 129 points, or 0.74 percent, with 16,498 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.75 points, or 0.67 percent, with 92,949 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31 points, or 0.67 percent, on volume of 17,946 contracts.

Global stocks rose on Tuesday, as did the price of gold, as the dollar softened. U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday as a 3 percent drop in oil prices led to a slide in energy stocks.

Still, the slide in oil prices appear to have dashed hopes of a strong year-end rally, traditionally known as the Santa Claus rally.

The S&P 500 slipped back into negative turf for the year after Monday’s selloff, while the Dow Jones industrial average is about 2 percent lower. The Nasdaq Composite, however, is up 6.4 percent.

Trading volumes are expected to remain thin this week as the year winds down.

Pep Boys was up 6.6 percent at $18.56after the auto parts retailer’s board found Carl Icahn’s latest offer superior to the deal it accepted from Japan’s Bridgestone.

Dow component Nike was up 0.9 percent at $64.39. The stock surged to record highs last week after reporting strong orders. The world’s largest sportswear maker is the best performer on the Dow this year, gaining 32.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)