US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St plunges; Nasdaq at lowest since August
January 15, 2016 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St plunges; Nasdaq at lowest since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - A plunge in oil prices sent U.S. stocks sharply lower at the open on Friday, with the Nasdaq falling over 3 percent to its lowest since Aug. 24 and S&P 500 less than 30 points away from its August lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.22 points, or 0.97 percent, to 16,219.83.

The S&P 500 lost 24.49 points, or 1.27 percent, to 1,897.35 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 146.07 points, or 3.17 percent, to 4,468.94. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

