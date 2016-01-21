FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures fall; crude oil prices hold steady
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures fall; crude oil prices hold steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 87 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 18.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dropped on Thursday, indicating there would be little respite from this year’s selloff, sparked by a steep drop in oil prices and growing fears of a global economic slowdown.

* Crude oil prices fell about 1 percent, but were holding steady near 12-year lows. Prices are down more than 25 percent this year, drowning under persistent oversupply, and have been a key driver of the global cross-asset rout.

* Global markets were mixed on Thursday: Asian stocks fell, but European indexes were up slightly as investors await the outcome of an European Central Bank meeting.

* The ECB is expected to hold interest rates at record lows and traders will be watching for the bank’s reaction to the turmoil in global markets. President Mario Draghi holds a news conference at 1330 GMT (8:30 a.m. ET).

* A volatile session on Wall Street on Wednesday ended with the S&P 500 closing at its lowest since October 2014.

* The S&P 500 has declined 9 percent this year due to collapsing oil prices and fears of a slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy and a key market for U.S. companies.

* U.S. jobless claims is likely to have dropped to 278,000 last week, from 284,000 the previous week, data due at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show.

* Investors are keeping a close eye on economic data for a bearing on the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates, while also assessing corporate earnings reports.

* Southwest Airlines shares was up 1.8 percent at $40 premarket after the carrier’s results met expectations.

* Dow components Travelers and Verizon inched up after both companies reported a profit that topped expectations.

* Kinder Morgan was up 2.8 percent at $12.35 after the pipeline company swung to a quarterly loss.

* American Express, Starbucks and Schlumberger are slated to report after the close.

Futures snapshot at 7:02 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 87 points, or 0.55 percent, with 72,518 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.47 percent, with 396,235 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18.25 points, or 0.44 percent, on volume of 78,777 contracts.

Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.