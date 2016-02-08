FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures drop on mounting concerns over global slowdown
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures drop on mounting concerns over global slowdown

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 192 pts, S&P 23 pts, Nasdaq 80 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average slipping nearly 200 points, as fears of a global economic slowdown worsening rattle investors.

* U.S. stocks are coming off Friday’s massive tech-led selloff that pushed the Nasdaq to its lowest close since October 2014. Tech stocks were again among the top losers in premarket trading on Monday.

* Crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela failed to reassure investors of measures to help prices.

* Demand for crude has been seen as a barometer for global economic health, and markets across the world have tracked the rise and fall in the price of the commodity this year.

* Global markets were lower, as was the dollar index. However, volumes were thin with some Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year.

* A mixed U.S. jobs report on Friday, with a lower-than-expected job additions in January offset by falling unemployment and higher wages, added to investors’ uncertainty.

* Economists said jobs report suggested a March interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve could not be completely ruled out. Traders have priced in a less than 50 percent chance of a hike in December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program.

* Shares of Cognizant were down 7 percent at $54.45 premarket after the IT services provider’s forecast missed estimates.

* Index heavyweights Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook were down between 2.5-3.5 percent. The stocks also led the market rout on Friday.

* S&P 500 companies on average are expected to report a 4.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, as companies wilt under tepid global demand and a strengthening dollar.

Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 192 points, or 1.19 percent, with 47,816 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 23 points, or 1.23 percent, with 280,915 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 80 points, or 1.99 percent, on volume of 58,791 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
