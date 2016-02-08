US STOCKS-Wall St set to extend selloff on global growth fears

* All 30 Dow stocks down premarket

* U.S. crude prices down nearly 3 pct

* Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google lower

* Loews, Cognizant fall after results

* Futures down: Dow 200 pts, S&P 24.5 pts, Nasdaq 83.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower on Monday, continuing a technology-led selloff from Friday, as fears of a global economic slowdown worsening and dropping oil prices continue to rattle investors.

The Nasdaq Composite that includes large-cap technology names like Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook closed at its lowest since October 2014 on Friday. Tech stocks were again among the big losers in premarket trading on Monday.

“Equities are in a ‘go-nowhere-fast’ mode, with a downward bias in the near term,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

“We need oil to stabilize to provide some confidence for investors, partly because to a degree, investors’ stress is high, earnings visibility is low, and market internals continue to weaken,” he said.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.6 percent after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela failed to reassure investors of measures to bolster prices.

Demand for crude is considered a barometer for global economic health, and markets across the world have tracked the rise and fall in the price of the commodity this year.

At 8:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 200 points, or 1.24 percent, with 59,345 contracts changing hands. All 30 components were down premarket, led by a 2 percent drop in IBM and Nike.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 24.5 points, or 1.31 percent, with 379,941 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 83.25 points, or 2.07 percent, on volume of 78,606 contracts.

A mixed U.S. jobs report on Friday, with a lower-than-expected job additions in January offset by falling unemployment and higher wages, added to investors’ uncertainty.

Economists said the report suggested a March interest rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve could not be completely ruled out. But, traders expect a less than 50 percent chance of one in December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Many stocks that had led on the way up in 2015 led the way down on Friday, suggesting some hedge funds may be taking a harder look at valuations.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet were down between 3 percent and 4 percent premarket.

Dismal sales outlooks from marquee technology names LinkedIn and Tableau Software had sent shares in the enterprise sector crashing on Friday.

LinkedIn, which closed down 43.6 percent on Friday, was off nearly 2.5 percent premarket. Tableau, which almost halved in value on Friday, was down 4 percent premarket.

IT services provider Cognizant’s sales forecast on Monday also added to fears that IT managers would curb spending.

Cognizant dropped 7 percent to $54.45 after it forecast its slowest revenue growth in 14 years.

Loews was down 4.9 percent at $34.50 after the hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate posted a quarterly loss. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)