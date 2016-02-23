US STOCKS-Futures slip as crude oil rally fades

* Futures down: Dow 4 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned lower on Tuesday as a rally in oil and other commodities ended, dashing hopes of a sustained recovery from this year’s brutal selloff.

* Crude oil and metal prices resumed their slide, while gold recovered some ground. Global stocks fell.

* Wall Street closed higher on Monday, helped by a rise in energy stocks, extending a rally that was sparked by strong U.S. jobs and inflation trends.

* The S&P 500 is down 4.8 percent this year as stocks have moved in tandem with volatile oil prices and investors have remained wary of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.

* While Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said the central bank will analyze data and global financial and economical conditions before making a decision, other policymakers seem to be at odds.

* Investors will watch for comments later in the day by Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari for clues on the Fed’s view on the U.S. economy.

* Also keenly watched will be economic data, including reports on U.S. home resales and consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). Existing homes sales are forecast to have declined 2.9 percent in January, while consumer confidence likely fell in February on account of the stock market rout.

* Shares of Home Depot were up 2.2 percent at $125.50 after the home improvement chain reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.

* Fitbit sank 16.2 percent to $13.85 after the wearable fitness device maker forecast profit below estimates.

* Chipotle Mexican Grill was down 1.5 percent at $518 after Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the stock to sell.

* Macy’s was up 2.3 percent ahead of its results before the bell.

* Western Digital was down 5.6 percent at $43.50 after a government watchdog derailed an investment in the company by China’s Unisplendour.

Futures snapshot at 6:39 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.02 percent, with 24,134 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.1 percent, with 183,908 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.24 percent, on volume of 27,301 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)