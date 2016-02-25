US STOCKS-Futures little changed as global growth worries weigh

* Futures: Dow 45 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher after oil prices steadied, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious about a China-led slowdown in global growth.

* Crude prices, the major stock market driver this year, were little changed as strong U.S. gasoline demand was seen as a bright spot in an oversupplied market.

* Fears are also increasing about the impact of low oil prices hitting the financial sector, with banks preparing for a wave of defaults from oil and gas companies.

* Global stocks wobbled ahead of the Group of 20 nations summit in China, which is set to begin on Friday.

* U.S. stocks rallied late in the session on Wednesday as U.S. gasoline data lifted beaten-down energy shares.

* Data on Thursday is expected to show that orders for durable goods rose 2.5 percent in January, but jobless claims increased to 270,000 last week. Both reports are due for release at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

* Shares of Salesforce were up 8.2 percent at $67.63 premarket after the company reported higher-than-expected revenue and raised its full-year forecast.

Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.27 percent, with 35,488 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.26 percent, with 260,890 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.25 points, or 0.24 percent, on volume of 35,640 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)