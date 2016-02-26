FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after GDP data
February 26, 2016

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed the economy grew at a 1 percent pace in the fourth quarter, higher than the 0.7 percent pace reported last month.

Futures snapshot at 8:30 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 109 points, or 0.65 percent, with 37,729 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.63 percent, with 328,058 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.25 points, or 0.78 percent, on volume of 40,044 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)

