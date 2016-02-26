FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after GDP data
February 26, 2016 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street was higher at the open on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy grew 1 percent in the fourth quarter, higher than the 0.7 percent reported last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a growth of 0.4 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.08 points, or 0.26 percent, to 16,740.37, the S&P 500 gained 6.29 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,957.99 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 32.48 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,614.69. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

