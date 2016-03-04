FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after payrolls data
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2016 / 1:35 PM / in 2 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed the economy added more jobs than expected in February.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 242,000 jobs last month, beating the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:30 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 58 points, or 0.34 percent, with 23,277 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.36 percent, with 190,320 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.75 points, or 0.5 percent, on volume of 22,992 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.