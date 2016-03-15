FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower after growth concerns resurface
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower after growth concerns resurface

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street was lower at the open on Tuesday, after weak U.S. retail sales highlighted risks to the growth outlook and the Japanese central bank’s gloomy view about the economy added to investors’ concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.92 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,174.21, the S&P 500 lost 6.67 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,012.97 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 18.33 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,731.95. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.