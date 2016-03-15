US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower after growth concerns resurface

March 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street was lower at the open on Tuesday, after weak U.S. retail sales highlighted risks to the growth outlook and the Japanese central bank’s gloomy view about the economy added to investors’ concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.92 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,174.21, the S&P 500 lost 6.67 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,012.97 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 18.33 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,731.95. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)