FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures little changed day after Brussels attacks
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

US STOCKS-Futures little changed day after Brussels attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 10 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious a day after the attacks in Brussels and ahead of the Good Friday market holiday.

* Signs of improving business sentiment at the world’s major economies helped European markets recover, but Asian shares fell as investors backed away from risk.

* Oil prices were slightly lower after data showing an increase in U.S. stockpiles last week rekindled concerns about a global glut.

* Investors were also assessing comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers supporting more interest rate hikes this year as the economy continues to show signs of resilience.

* Data on Wednesday includes single-family home sales for February, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Sales are expected to have risen 3.2 percent, suggesting that the housing market continues to recover.

* Nike shares were down 4.9 percent at $61.75 in premarket trading after the world’s largest footwear maker reported quarterly revenue below estimates.

* Gilead Sciences was down 2.6 percent at $91.25 after a federal jury upheld the validity of two Merck patents in a high-profile dispute over Gilead’s blockbuster cure for hepatitis C.

Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.06 percent, with 23,483 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, with 106,133 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05 percent, on volume of 14,246 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.