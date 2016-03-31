FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street little changed at the open
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 31, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street little changed at the open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Thursday, the last day of a turbulent quarter for financial markets.

While weekly jobless claims were slightly higher than expected, investors are awaiting the critical non-farm payrolls report on Friday that will give a clearer reading on the state of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.28 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,721.94, the S&P 500 lost 0.41 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,063.54 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.95 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,868.35.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal

