US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures lower after March payrolls data
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures lower after March payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday after a non-farm payrolls report showed employers added more jobs than expected in March, a sign of economic resilience that could allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this year.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 215,000 last month, the Labor Department said.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 58 points, or 0.33 percent, with 38,949 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.25 points, or 0.4 percent, with 297,485 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.75 points, or 0.37 percent, on volume of 32,222 contracts.

Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
