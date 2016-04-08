US STOCKS-Surging oil, Yellen's comments drive futures higher

* Futures up: Dow 79 pts, S&P 10.75 pts, Nasdaq 24.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, boosted by a surge in oil prices and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s positive comments on the economy.

* Crude rose more than 3 percent as encouraging economic indicators in the United States and Europe boosted hopes of rising demand.

* Yellen, in a rare appearance with former Fed chairmen on Thursday, said the U.S. economy was on a solid course with some hints of inflation, putting the central bank on track for further rate hikes.

* U.S. wholesale inventories in February are expected to have dipped 0.1 percent from a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month. The report is due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

* New York Fed President William Dudley is slated to speak on the economy at 8:30 a.m. ET.

* Wall Street closed lower on Thursday as oil prices fell and fears about the global economic slowdown put pressure on the dollar against the yen.

* The yen surged this week as uncertainty surrounding global growth and U.S. interest rates sent investors towards traditional safe haven assets.

* Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals rose 5.2 percent to $172.50 premarket after U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel backed the accelerated approval of the company’s liver drug.

* Regeneron Pharma fell 4.1 percent to $401.34 after Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock.

* Yahoo rose 1.4 percent to $36.67 after Bloomberg reported that Verizon was planning a bid for the Internet company.

Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 79 points, or 0.45 percent, with 26,975 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.53 percent, with 214,035 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.55 percent, on volume of 27,350 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)