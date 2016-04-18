US STOCKS-Wall St reverses course as oil pares losses

* Crude pares losses, now down about 2 pct

* Hasbro jumps after better-than-expected results

* Indexes up: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

April 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street reversed course on Monday, lifted by Hasbro, Walt Disney and a recovery in oil prices.

Crude was down about 2 percent, recovering from a near 7 percent fall spurred by the collapsed talks in Doha among major producers to tackle a stubborn global surplus.

“I think it was widely anticipated that a deal was unlikely over the weekend and the market has digested that news this morning,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Sandven said earnings, oil and the U.S. Federal Reserve remain near-term swing factors for stocks.

At 10:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 50.2 points, or 0.28 percent, at 17,947.66, the S&P 500 was up 6.57 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,087.3 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 12.71 points, or 0.26 percent, at 4,950.93.

Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.81 percent rise in the consumer discretionary sector. Hasbro was the biggest influence on the sector.

Hasbro jumped 5.1 percent to $86.61 after the toymaker reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

Disney rose 2.6 percent to $101.20 after “Jungle Book” dominated the weekend box office, grossing more than $100 million. The stock gave the biggest boost to the Dow.

A rebound in oil and signs that the U.S. economy was recovering had helped stocks rally from a steep selloff at the start of the year. The S&P 500 is now up about 2 percent in 2016, after falling as much as 10.5 percent earlier in the year.

While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors continue to weigh on markets, focus now turns to U.S. earnings reports as investors look for the impact of the global turmoil on financial markets and the slump in commodities on balance sheets.

Expectations for the first quarter are bleak, with earnings at S&P 500 companies seen falling 7.8 percent on average and revenue expected to fall 1.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IBM and Netflix are slated to post results after the market closes. Netflix was down 2 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,639 to 1,179. On the Nasdaq, 1,568 issues rose and 1,023 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 13 lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)