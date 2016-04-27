FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower after weak results from Apple
April 27, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower after weak results from Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as weak results from Apple raised investor concerns about the quality of corporate earnings ahead of a policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.95 points, or 0.28 percent, at 17,939.37, the S&P 500 was down 4.52 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,087.18 and the Nasdaq composite was down 32.22 points, or 0.66 percent, at 4,856.06. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

