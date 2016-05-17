FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks open lower as investors assess data
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks open lower as investors assess data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as data showed U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in more than three years in April and raised the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates this year.

At 9:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.2 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,675.51, the S&P 500 was down 3.05 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,063.61 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.77 points, or 0.12 percent, at 4,769.69. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)

