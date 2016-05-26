FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher
May 26, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were slightly higher at the open on Thursday, after the S&P 500 posted its strongest two-day run since early March, helped by a rise in oil and as a set of economic data pointed to a strengthening economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.35 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,874.86, the S&P 500 gained 2.39 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,092.93 and the Nasdaq composite added 5.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,900.10. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

