US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after BoE cuts rates, weak data

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the Bank of England cut interest rates and a report showed a more-than-expected rise in weekly unemployment benefits claims in the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.39 points, or 0.04 percent, at 18,362.39, the S&P 500 was down 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,163.65 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.86 points, or 0.06 percent, at 5,156.88. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)