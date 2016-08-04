FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after BoE cuts rates, weak data
August 4, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after BoE cuts rates, weak data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the Bank of England cut interest rates and a report showed a more-than-expected rise in weekly unemployment benefits claims in the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.39 points, or 0.04 percent, at 18,362.39, the S&P 500 was down 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,163.65 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.86 points, or 0.06 percent, at 5,156.88. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

