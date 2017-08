Aug 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday, adding to their recent record-setting rally, as oil prices rose to their highest in a month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.42 points, or 0.31 percent, at 18,633.89, the S&P 500 was up 4.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,188.57 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.56 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,242.46. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)