a year ago
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors await Yellen
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors await Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word "lower" in headline)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors nervously awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's take on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.6 points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,454.88.

The S&P 500 was down 3.96 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,171.48.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 11.85 points, or 0.23 percent, at 5,205.84. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
