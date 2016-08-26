FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday morning, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which is expected to provide a clearer picture on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46.22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 18,494.63, the S&P 500 was up 5.74 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,178.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.99 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,222.20. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

