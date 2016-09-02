US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after tepid jobs report

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks index futures added to gains on Friday after a report from the U.S. Labor Department showed employment growth slowed more than expected in August after two straight months of robust gains.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 151,000 jobs last month, which came in below the 180,000 additions expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.1 percent, with 173,091 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.23 percent, on volume of 22,492 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.15 percent, with 21,395 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)