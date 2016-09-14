FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures inch higher with oil prices
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
September 14, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

US STOCKS-Futures inch higher with oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Wednesday, after a broad selloff a day earlier, as oil prices recovered.

* Rising bond yields, sparked in part by deepening worries over the difficulty of the world's major central banks to stimulate growth, also kept investors in broadly risk-off mode.

* Crude prices rose 0.53 percent after a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles. A 3 percent slide in crude prices on Tuesday weighed heavily on Wall Street.

* The dollar index dipped after a report said the Bank of Japan is considering further monetary easing steps. Gold prices rose.

* The markets are also awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week.

* Traders have set a meager 15 percent chance of a rate hike at the meet, after contrasting views by Fed officials in the past few weeks, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* A Labor Department report is expected to show import prices edged lower in August, while export prices likely inched up. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* Monsanto rose 1.6 percent to $107.85 in heavy premarket trading after Bayer agreed to buy the seed maker for $128 per share.

* Department store chain Macy's rose 1.7 percent to $35.27 after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy".

* Sarepta surged 15.2 percent to $29.48 after Oppenheimer said an FDA decision was imminent on the drugmaker's highly anticipated Duchenne muscular drug.

Futures snapshot at 7:12 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.09 percent, with 6,187 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.14 percent, with 95,225 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.25 points, or 0.22 percent, on volume of 4,509 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
