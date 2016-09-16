(Corrects to clarify U.S. Department of Justice is demanding a
$14 billion settlement in talks with Deutsche Bank, but has not
yet levied a fine. Changes throughout)
* Futures down: Dow 79 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 16 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Friday, a day after Wall Street rallied about 1 percent and as
oil prices dropped due to concerns of oversupply.
* The count down to the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting
starting Tuesday has begun and while traders have very low
expectations of an interest rate hike, investors will be keen
for commentary on the recent blast of lackluster economic data.
* Contrasting comments from Fed officials on rate hikes have
contributed in no small measure to the oscillations and
increased volatility in U.S. stocks in the past few days.
* Volatility may rise again on as Friday, which marks the
quadruple witching day, a day when investors unwind interests in
futures and options contracts prior to expiration.
* News overnight that the Department of Justice proposed
Deutsche Bank pay $14 billion to settle claims it missold
mortgage-backed securities is likely to weigh on Wall Street
banks as they are doing on European financials.
* Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed shares were down
8.2 percent in premarket trading. Barclays, UBS
, Credit Suisse and RBS were down
between 3.3 percent and 5.5 percent.
* Exxon was down 1.9 percent at $83.48 after the
Wall Street Journal said the New York Attorney General was
investigating the company's accounting practices.
* Apple, which has rallied for four days and been the one
bright spot in the market on strong demand for its new iPhones,
was flat at $115.50. The new phones hit stores on Friday.
* Oracle dropped 3.3 percent to $39.50 after the
company forecast lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
* Depomed soared 13 percent after sources told
Reuters the drug maker is preparing to put itself up for sale.
* A report from the U.S. Labor Department is expected to
show that the consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in August
after being flat in July. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230
GMT).
Futures snapshot at 7:31 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 79 points, or 0.44 percent,
with 22,708 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.37
percent, with 35,350 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.31
percent, on volume of 2,360 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)