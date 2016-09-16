(Corrects to clarify U.S. Department of Justice is demanding a
$14 billion settlement in talks with Deutsche Bank, but has not
yet levied a fine. Changes throughout)
* Deutsche fine risk weighs on Goldman, JPMorgan, other
banks
* Exxon drops on report of NY AG investigation
* Quadruple witching day likely to lead to volatility
* Futures down: Dow 59 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 16 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Friday, in tandem with oil prices, and as financial stocks came
under pressure after the U.S. Department of Justice proposed a
massive $14 billion fine on Deutsche Bank.
The settlement proposal, made during negotiations between
the U.S. Department of Justice and Deutsche Bank over claims
that the German bank missold mortgage-backed securities, was
larger than expected.
Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed shares were down 8.5
percent in premarket trading. Dow component Goldman Sachs
fell 0.6 percent, while JPMorgan dropped 0.5 percent.
Oil prices fell 1.6 percent on worries of oversupply. Energy
stocks were among the biggest losers among S&P 500 components.
Dow e-minis were down 59 points, or 0.33 percent at
8:33 a.m. ET, with 29,133 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.37 percent,
with 262,735 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.33
percent, on volume of 39,386 contracts.
Investors also await the Federal Reserve's meeting starting
next Tuesday. While traders have very low expectations of an
interest rate hike, investors will be keen for commentary on how
the central bank views on the recent sluggish economic data.
The data and contrasting comments from Fed officials on rate
hikes have caused the markets to oscillate and volatility to
spike in the past few days.
"Like it has been before, Mr. Market gets it right in the
long term but tends to over react in the short term, and that's
what we have seen all this week," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
Volatility may rise again on as Friday, which marks the
quadruple witching day, a day when investors unwind interests in
futures and options contracts prior to expiration.
Data showed consumer prices increased more than expected in
August, pointing to a steady build-up of inflation - a key
factor that the Fed considers while deliberating over monetary
policy.
Exxon was down 1.28 percent at $83.99 after the Wall
Street Journal said the New York Attorney General was
investigating the company's accounting practices.
Apple was flat at $115.01. The stock has rallied
for four days and been the one bright spot in the market on
strong demand for the new iPhones, which hit stores on Friday.
Oracle dropped 2.72 percent to $39.75 after the
company forecast lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
Depomed soared 14.2 percent after sources told
Reuters the drug maker is preparing to put itself up for sale.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)