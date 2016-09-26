US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, weighed down by Apple

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as Apple weighed on the three major indexes and investors geared up for the first debate between U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 104.99 points, or 0.57 percent, at 18,156.46.

The S&P 500 was down 10.73 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,153.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 32.99 points, or 0.62 percent, at 5,272.76. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)