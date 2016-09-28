FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices rise
September 28, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as a rise in oil prices helped energy shares and ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before a Congressional committee.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,262.41, the S&P 500 was up 3.47 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,163.4 and the Nasdaq composite was up 6.41 points, or 0.12 percent, at 5,312.12. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

