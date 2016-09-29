BRIEF-Viacom files for two-part U.S. dollar offering of senior notes - SEC filing
* Viacom Inc files for two-part U.S. dollar offering of senior notes - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2dgTsKw) Further company coverage:
Sept 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors assessed a set of economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.49 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,330.75, the S&P 500 was down 1.85 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,169.52 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.42 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,313.13. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australia has selected U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin Corp as its preferred bidder to supply the combat system for its new $38 billion fleet of submarines, the country's defence industry minister said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Assets at the largest hedge funds have dropped sharply, according to a new survey by industry data and news provider Hedge Fund Intelligence.