US STOCKS-Wall St pulled lower by financial, health stocks

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a weak note as healthcare stocks fell and Deutsche Bank's travails weighed on financials.

The German lender is working to reach a settlement with U.S. authorities who have demanded a fine of up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-baked securities.

While the bank's Frankfurt-listed stock was not trading due to a public holiday, its U.S.-listed shares were down 2.7 percent at $12.72 on Monday.

The bank's woes have unsettled investors who are awaiting third-quarter corporate earnings and the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is expected to unveil a plan on Monday to make it easier for consumers to take legal action against "bad corporate actors," citing Wells Fargo and drugmaker Mylan, according to a campaign official.

"It's a market that is burning off a little bit of the frost from overbought conditions of last week, and nervousness is likely to increase as we get closer to the jobs report on Friday," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial.

U.S. stocks marked their best quarter of the year after closing sharply higher on Friday.

The dollar index rose 0.3 percent after a report showed U.S. factories ramped up activity in September, shaking off a contraction in the previous month.

However, market reaction to the data was muted as investors await a crucial report on month hiring activity on Friday which will play a big role in the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this year.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with utilities falling the most by 1.39 percent.

At 10:59 a.m. ET (1659 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 52.42 points, or 0.29 percent, at 18,255.73.

The S&P 500 was down 6.03 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,162.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.07 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,303.94.

The S&P 500 healthcare sector was down 0.5 percent and was the biggest drag on the benchmark index, followed by financials, which fell 0.23 percent.

"Until Deutsche Bank's issues are resolved, investors' fear of a contagion will manifest in financials," Krosby said.

Tesla shares rose 4.4 percent to $212.96 after the electric carmaker said third-quarter deliveries rose by 70 percent to 24,500 cars.

Cabela's surged 14.6 percent to $62.95 after the company said it would be acquired by Bass Pro Shops in a deal valued at about $5.5 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,633 to 1,177. On the Nasdaq, 1,504 issues fell and 1,103 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 22 new lows. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)