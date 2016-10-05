FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of private-sector hiring data
October 5, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of private-sector hiring data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 20 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of data, including a report on private sector hiring that will give investors a glimpse into the health of the labor market.

* The ADP National Employment report is expected to show that 166,000 jobs were added in the private sector last month, compared with 177,000 in August. The data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT).

* The data is a precursor to Friday's non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to play a major role in the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

* Also on tap is a reading of the ISM non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index, which likely edged up to 53.0 in September from 51.4 the previous month. The report is expected at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* Global stocks took a beating after a Bloomberg report said the European Central Bank would probably wind down its bond-buying program, while the British pound continued to be pressured by worries of a "hard" Brexit.

* Wall Street closed lower in a choppy session on Tuesday as Brexit-related fears and growing indications that U.S. interest rates could be raised this year.

* The upcoming quarterly corporate earnings season will put to test market valuations that are above historical averages.

* S&P 500 companies on average are expected to post a 0.5 percent fall in quarterly earnings, the fifth straight quarter of decline, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Seeds company Monsanto, wine and beer maker Constellation and restaurant chain operator Yum are scheduled to report results on Wednesday.

* Shares of Micron Tech were down 4.8 percent in premarket trading after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.

* Casualty insurer Endurance rose 4.7 percent to $91.99 after Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings said it would buy the company for $6.3 billion.

* Salesforce.com was off 3 percent at $70.38 after the software seller gave full-year sales forecast that missed analysts' estimates.

* Twitter rose nearly 3 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the micro-blogging website is expected to field bids this week.

Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.11 percent, with 17,264 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent, with 120,460 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.03 percent, on volume of 13,505 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

