6 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips ahead of Trump's speech
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 6 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips ahead of Trump's speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors remained on the sidelines, awaiting President Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress for clues on how he planned to implement his policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.14 points, or 0.04 percent, at 20,829.3, the S&P 500 was down 3.92 points, or 0.165418 percent, at 2,365.83 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.11 points, or 0.12 percent, at 5,854.79. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

