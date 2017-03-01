FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow breaches 21,000 as banks gain on rate talk
March 1, 2017 / 2:36 PM / 6 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow breaches 21,000 as banks gain on rate talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaching the 21,000 mark for the first time ever as a more measured tone in President Donald Trump's speech reassured investors and bank stocks gained on higher chances of an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 184.17 points, or 0.88 percent, at 20,996.41, the S&P 500 was up 18.65 points, or 0.789037 percent, at 2,382.29 and the Nasdaq composite was up 49.66 points, or 0.85 percent, at 5,875.10. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

