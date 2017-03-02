FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors assess rally
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 6 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors assess rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Thursday as investors took a breather after a day of records on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average scale 21,000 for the first time ever.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at 21,112.15, the S&P 500 was down 3.43 points, or 0.143158 percent, at 2,392.53 and the Nasdaq composite was down 8.29 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,895.74. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

