6 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Yellen speech
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 6 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which could give more clarity on the odds of an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.41 points, or 0.02 percent, at 21,007.38, the S&P 500 was down 1.89 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,380.03 and the Nasdaq composite was down 6.93 points, or 0.12 percent, at 5,854.29.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

