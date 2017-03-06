FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on geopolitics, Trump's comments
March 6, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on geopolitics, Trump's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him weighed on investors' risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.46 points, or 0.37 percent, to 20,927.25. The S&P 500 lost 10.49 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,372.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.04 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,845.72. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

