5 months ago
US STOCKS-Futures slip as investors assess Trump's policies
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS-Futures slip as investors assess Trump's policies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 26 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were down on Tuesday as investors assessed the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest moves, including a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

* Healthcare stocks will be in focus after Republicans unveiled a proposal on Monday that would roll back extra healthcare funding for the poor and introduce a system of tax credits for people to buy insurance.

* A record run on Wall Street has lost momentum in the past few days as investors seek more details on Trump's proposals, including reduced regulations, tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending.

* The so-called Trump rally has led to inflated stock market valuations. The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of about 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Investors are also positioning themselves for an all-but-certain interest rate hike when the Federal Reserve's policy-setting body meets next week. The meeting could also call for faster rate hikes.

* A report on international trade data will likely show U.S. trade deficit widened to $48.5 billion in January from $44.3 billion in December. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

* Newly minted shares of Snapchat owner Snap Inc fell 4 percent to $22.04 in premarket trading after a group representing large institutional investors asked stock index providers to bar the company and others who sell non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.

* Dish Network was up 4.52 percent at $64 after the satellite TV company would join the S&P 500 effective next week.

Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.12 percent, with 14,191 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.17 percent, with 82,366 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.16 percent, on volume of 14,675 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

