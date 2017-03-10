* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 10 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday
as investors braced for a crucial nonfarm payrolls report that
could see the Federal Reserve deliver the first interest rate
hike this year.
* An upbeat jobs number would reinforce recent data showing
an economy that is strong enough to absorb a rate increase.
* Economists polled by Reuters on average expect 190,000
jobs were added in the public and private sectors in the United
States last month, after a sizable 227,000 in January. The data
is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* However, a bigger-than-expected rise in private sector
hiring is likely to bump up the overall number.
* Unemployment rate is expected to be at 4.7 percent,
marking the ninth month below the 5 percent threshold that is
associated with full employment. Average earnings are likely to
have ticked up 0.3 percent.
* The Federal Reserve's policy-setting board meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday next week to deliberate over raising
interest rates by a quarter point.
* Unusually hawkish rhetoric from several key Fed officials,
including those typically dovish on rates, in the past weeks
have prompted traders to price in a near 90 percent chance of a
move next week.
* Investors are expected to closely watch the Fed's language
to see whether the central bank could signal a more aggressive
tightening path in the face of an improving economy and a
potential demand-boost from President Donald Trump's fiscal
policies.
* In the 49 days of Trump's presidency, the Dow Jones
Industrial Average broke above 20,000 points and the S&P 500
crossed $20 trillion in market value on bets that he would usher
in an era of tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher
infrastructure spending.
* However, the lack of detail on Trump's plans has raised
questions about valuations and taken the heat off the
post-election rally.
* Wall Street closed little changed on Thursday as a late
rebound in oil prices cut losses in the energy sector. Oil was
up 0.7 percent on Friday.
* Shares of big U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs,
Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, were up in
light premarket trading ahead of the jobs report.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities was off 5.8
percent at $107.90 after the REIT priced an offering of 6.1
million shares at $108.55 per share - a 4.5 percent discount to
its Thursday close.
* Finisar Corp dropped nearly 17 percent to $29.11
after the network equipment maker issued disappointing revenue
and profit forecasts for the current quarter.
Futures snapshot at 6:51 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 70 points, or 0.34 percent,
with 13,071 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.38 percent,
with 138,192 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.34
percent, on volume of 9,632 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)