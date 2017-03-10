BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 66.2 points, or 0.32 percent, at 20,924.39, the S&P 500 was up 10.27 points, or 0.43 percent, at 2,375.14 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.07 points, or 0.48 percent, at 5,866.87. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, March 23 British police named the man who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead as Khalid Masood, saying he had a string of criminal convictions but none for terrorism-related offences.