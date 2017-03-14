FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors eye Fed meeting
March 14, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors eye Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.08 points, or 0.24 percent, to 20,831.4. The S&P 500 lost 7.41 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,366.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.40 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,859.38. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

