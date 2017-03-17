US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of economic data

* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts

By Anya George Tharakan

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.

* Finance ministers and central bank heads from the Group of 20 major economies meet in Germany for two days to discuss the world economy.

* Members are likely to renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, but have not yet found a common stance on trade and protectionism, according to a draft statement of their meeting.

* Investors are now turning their attention to economic data, while seeking more clarity on President Donald Trump's proposed policies such as tax cuts and looser regulations.

* A report from the Federal Reserve is expected to show that industrial production rebounded by 0.2 percent in February after falling 0.3 percent the previous month. The data is due at 9:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT).

* Wall Street slipped on Thursday, pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.

* Among stocks, Valeant was up 4.5 percent at $11.70 in premarket trading after ValueAct Capital raised its stake in the drug company.

* Tiffany's shares rose 1.4 percent to $91.20, after the company posted its second straight rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for its high-end jewelry in Japan and China.

* Adobe shares were up 5.6 percent at $129.15 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results, buoyed by demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop.

Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.09 percent, with 1,785 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, with 18,918 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.1 percent, on volume of 2,001 contracts. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)