5 months ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at the open as 'Trump trade' fizzles
March 22, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at the open as 'Trump trade' fizzles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street posted its biggest one-day fall since the November election, as investors fret about potential delays to President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,634.32, the S&P 500 lost 1.44 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,342.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,792.98. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

