* Oil prices slip to four-month low
* Sears lower after warning of 'going concern' doubts
* Nike top drag on S&P, Dow
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
March 22 The S&P and the Nasdaq reversed course
to climb higher in afternoon trading on Wednesday, as investors
sought bargains a day after the major indexes posted their
biggest one-day loss since before the election.
Apple was up about 1 percent and provided the
biggest boost to the three major indexes.
However, the Dow was lower, weighed down by a 6.3 percent
fall in Nike after the world's largest footwear maker
missed quarterly revenue estimates.
"What we're seeing today is buyers being opportunistic and
trying to gain entry into the overall market," said Robert
Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New
York.
"That's why we're seeing tech and industrials stocks, which
last a lot on Tuesday, lead today."
Still, the market remained cautious ahead of the first major
legislative test of Donald Trump's presidency.
Investors are closely watching the outcome of the healthcare
bill, which Republican party leaders are aiming to move in the
House as early as Thursday, as a signal to how Trump can push
forward his tax cuts and simpler regulation agenda.
Trump has been trying to rally Republican lawmakers behind
the plan, which will dismantle Obamacare.
Some investors fear that if the healthcare reform act runs
into trouble or takes longer-than-expected to pass, then Trump's
tax reform policies may face setbacks.
"The market was giving Trump somewhat of a talk-the-talk
leeway," said Ryan Larson, head of U.S. equity trading at RBC
Global Asset Management in Chicago.
"It was supportive of what the administration was talking
about. We're starting to get into a phase where that grace
period is coming to an end and what the market wants to see more
walk-the-talk as opposed to talk-the-talk."
Oil prices touched four-month lows after data showed U.S.
crude inventories rising faster than expected.
The S&P 500 has run up about 10 percent since the election
in November, spurred mainly by Trump's agenda of tax cuts and
infrastructure spending, but valuations have emerged as a
concern.
The benchmark index is trading at about 18 times forward
earnings estimates against the long-term average of 15,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 12:21 p.m. ET (1621 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 30.94 points, or 0.15 percent, at 20,637.07, the
S&P 500 was up 1.46 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,345.48.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 12.81 points, or 0.22
percent, at 5,806.64.
Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
technology index's 0.58 percent gain leading the
advancers.
The financial sector, which suffered its worst daily
drop since June on Tuesday, was down 0.22 percent. Bank of
America and Wells Fargo were down about 0.7 percent.
Gold prices rose to a three-week high and the dollar index
, which measures the greenback against a basket of
currencies, had touched its lowest level since early February.
Sears Holdings slumped 16.5 percent to $7.60 after
the retailer warned on Tuesday about its ability to continue as
a going concern after years of losses and declining sales.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,656
to 1,174. On the Nasdaq, 1,794 issues fell and 947 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and 14 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 69 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)