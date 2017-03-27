FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as "Trump trade" stalls
March 27, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as "Trump trade" stalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by banks stocks as the "Trump trade" appeared to unravel after a failed healthcare bill raised questions about President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his ambitious economic agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 169.94 points, or 0.83 percent, at 20,426.78, the S&P 500 was down 20.34 points, or 0.867755 percent, at 2,323.64 and the Nasdaq composite was down 53.70 points, or 0.92 percent, at 5,775.04. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

