5 months ago
March 28, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 5 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens little changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's first major policy stumble, while awaiting comments from several Federal Reserve policymakers including Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.24 points, or 0.08 percent, at 20,534.74, the S&P 500 was down 1.8 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,339.79 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.92 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,837.45. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

