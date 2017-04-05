FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong ADP data
April 5, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on strong ADP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the economy, boosted financials stocks and helped soothe worries about President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his policy plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84.62 points, or 0.41 percent, at 20,773.86, the S&P 500 was up 7.86 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,368.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.70 points, or 0.23 percent, at 5,912.30. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

