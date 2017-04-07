FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after weak U.S. jobs data
April 7, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 4 months ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after weak U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after a Labor Department report showed that 98,000 jobs were added in the public and private sector in March, far lower than economists' estimate of 180,000.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. EDT:

* Dow e-minis were down 37 points, or 0.18 percent, with 54,924 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.21 percent, with 315,679 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.16 percent, on volume of 59,910 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

