US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips at open on weak jobs data

April 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street dipped at the open on Friday after a report showed U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in 10 months in March, rattling investors already nervous after U.S. missile strikes on Syria.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24.7 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,638.25, the S&P 500 was down 2.01 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,355.48 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.12 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,874.83.